Debate Over 'Special Status' for Jammu and Kashmir Reignites
Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition, dismisses calls for reviving Jammu and Kashmir's 'special status', arguing it was abolished with Article 370. Criticizing National Conference lawmakers, Sharma claims the demand is politically driven. He also comments on Jammu and Kashmir's future, emphasizing imminent statehood restoration.
- Country:
- India
Sunil Sharma, the Leader of Opposition, has dismissed calls to restore the 'special status' of Jammu and Kashmir, calling Article 370 a historical provision now obsolete.
During a press briefing, Sharma criticized National Conference legislators, accusing them of political maneuvering and stated that special financial packages sought by various states should not be conflated with Article 370.
He also addressed the region's budget concerns, accusing the ruling party of disregarding daily wagers and unemployed youth. Sharma informed that data refutes the rise in local terrorism post-Article 370 abrogation and mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration is imminent.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Accuses Congress of Divisive Politics in Telangana Rally
The Downfall of Brad Karp: Leadership, Politics, and Controversy at Paul Weiss
Mayawati Criticizes BJP Over Brahmin Discontent, Calls for Inclusive Politics
Fadnavis Criticizes Congress' Divisive Politics in Telangana Rally
Vijay's Political Debut: A Star's Journey into Tamil Nadu Politics