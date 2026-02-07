Left Menu

Debate Over 'Special Status' for Jammu and Kashmir Reignites

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition, dismisses calls for reviving Jammu and Kashmir's 'special status', arguing it was abolished with Article 370. Criticizing National Conference lawmakers, Sharma claims the demand is politically driven. He also comments on Jammu and Kashmir's future, emphasizing imminent statehood restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:21 IST
Sunil Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Sharma, the Leader of Opposition, has dismissed calls to restore the 'special status' of Jammu and Kashmir, calling Article 370 a historical provision now obsolete.

During a press briefing, Sharma criticized National Conference legislators, accusing them of political maneuvering and stated that special financial packages sought by various states should not be conflated with Article 370.

He also addressed the region's budget concerns, accusing the ruling party of disregarding daily wagers and unemployed youth. Sharma informed that data refutes the rise in local terrorism post-Article 370 abrogation and mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration is imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

