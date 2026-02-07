No Relaxation in Land Use Norms in Jammu and Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir government announced there are no plans to relax land use change norms. Minister Javed Ahmed Rana, speaking for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Assembly, stated no exemptions for rural areas or reductions in fees are currently being considered, despite several MLAs raising the issue.
The government of Jammu and Kashmir has announced that there is no current plan to relax norms related to the change of land use (CLU) in the Union Territory. The statement came from Minister Javed Ahmed Rana during an Assembly session in response to a query by MLA Surjit Singh Salathia.
Minister Rana, speaking on behalf of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, affirmed that the government does not intend to provide any relaxation in the existing CLU norms presently. This position also extends to any proposals to exempt rural areas from these norms.
Additionally, the government is not contemplating any reductions in the fees or easing of formalities related to land use changes, despite supplementary questions raised by other MLAs, including Vikram Randhawa, Rajiv Jasrotia, and R S Pathania.
