Left Menu

Amit Shah Drives Development and Security in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing hydropower potential and security measures. Engaging with local leadership and security agencies, Shah highlighted the importance of infrastructure advancement, sports, and economic growth, while also addressing security concerns to ensure sustained progress in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:27 IST
Amit Shah Drives Development and Security in Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir to review ongoing development projects, stressing the full utilization of the region's hydropower capabilities. Chairing a high-level meeting, Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

The minister's two-day visit included interactions with the Border Security Force and a focus on enhancing both security and infrastructure. Shah emphasized achieving 100% saturation of welfare schemes, improving road infrastructure, and promoting the sports and dairy sectors, signaling significant investment prospects.

Shah's tour underscored the central government's priority on peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. He extended support to families of police personnel killed in anti-terrorism efforts and engaged with local BJP leaders to ensure ground-level delivery of development initiatives, confirming Jammu and Kashmir's inclusion in the SASCI scheme for financial aid.

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026