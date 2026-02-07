Amit Shah Drives Development and Security in Jammu and Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing hydropower potential and security measures. Engaging with local leadership and security agencies, Shah highlighted the importance of infrastructure advancement, sports, and economic growth, while also addressing security concerns to ensure sustained progress in the region.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir to review ongoing development projects, stressing the full utilization of the region's hydropower capabilities. Chairing a high-level meeting, Shah reaffirmed the government's commitment to a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.
The minister's two-day visit included interactions with the Border Security Force and a focus on enhancing both security and infrastructure. Shah emphasized achieving 100% saturation of welfare schemes, improving road infrastructure, and promoting the sports and dairy sectors, signaling significant investment prospects.
Shah's tour underscored the central government's priority on peace and progress in Jammu and Kashmir. He extended support to families of police personnel killed in anti-terrorism efforts and engaged with local BJP leaders to ensure ground-level delivery of development initiatives, confirming Jammu and Kashmir's inclusion in the SASCI scheme for financial aid.
