India-US Trade Pact: A Boon for Punjab's Industrial Landscape

Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar has applauded the India-US trade agreement, highlighting its promise to enhance industrial growth in Punjab while safeguarding farmers' interests. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the pact would not harm Punjabi agriculture.

Jakhar criticized opposition parties, particularly AAP and Congress, for failing to recognize the agreement's national importance. He argued that the pact excludes Punjabi crops from imports, ensuring protection for both the agricultural and dairy sectors, and called for constructive dialogue based on facts.

The BJP leader also condemned the Punjab government's suspension of two senior IAS officers, depicting it as an attack on democracy's fundamental 'steel frame.' He alleged the AAP government seeks to spread corruption and called for administrative intervention to prevent coercive tactics against upright officers.

