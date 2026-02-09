Dr. SV Anchan: A Maritime Leader Honored on the Global Stage

Dr. SV Anchan, a renowned Indian-American maritime executive, has been honored with the prestigious ACE Global Bridges 2026 Global Maritime Personality For Performance & Leadership Award. The award ceremony, held in Bahrain, was jointly organized by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and Bahrain's leading industry chamber.

During the event, Anchan emphasized the importance of international collaboration and highlighted Bahrain's strategic role in maritime safety and economic success. He reflected on his historic association with Bahrain, mentioning his involvement in the United Nations Oil-for-Food Programme and his contributions to Bahrain's maritime industry since 2001.

Anchan is not just an influential figure in the maritime sector but also a trailblazer as the only Indian-American on the Board of the American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection and Indemnity Association. His company, Safesea Group, plays a crucial role in global shipping, including servicing the UN Peacekeeping Forces. Anchan's career is marked by a series of leadership roles and prestigious awards, celebrating his dedication to the maritime community.

(With inputs from agencies.)