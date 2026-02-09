Uganda’s Just Transition Framework Charts Inclusive Path for Greener Transport Reform

As Uganda pursues long-term economic transformation, major structural shifts—such as modernising and decarbonising its transport systems—must be designed in a way that protects livelihoods, strengthens equity, and expands opportunity for all.

The newly launched Uganda Just Transition Framework (2025) provides the country’s national blueprint for ensuring that economic and climate-related transitions are fair, inclusive, and socially sustainable.

Developed under the leadership of Uganda’s National Planning Authority (NPA), the framework was supported technically and financially by the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) and the African Development Bank, reinforcing a shared commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind as structural change unfolds.

A National Blueprint for Fair Economic Transformation

The Just Transition Framework outlines how Uganda can pursue climate-aligned development while safeguarding workers, communities, and vulnerable groups whose livelihoods depend on existing economic systems.

As Uganda considers reforms across sectors, the framework sets out a structured approach to:

Identify social and economic risks early

Protect jobs and incomes during transition

Expand opportunities for women and youth

Ensure communities shape reform priorities

Integrate transition planning into national budgets

The framework provides a clear roadmap for balancing economic growth with social protection and climate resilience.

Transport Study Demonstrates Framework in Practice

A recent transport sector study, conducted by the African Development Bank with CIF support and in partnership with Uganda’s Ministry of Works and Transport, offers a practical example of how the framework would operate in real-world policy planning.

While not yet proof that Uganda is formally ready to transition its transport systems, the study demonstrates the kind of analysis required before undertaking sector-wide reforms.

The assessment examined the potential impacts of introducing cleaner mobility options, including:

Electric motorcycle taxis

Electric minibuses

New low-carbon transport technologies

It evaluated how these shifts could affect:

Jobs and incomes

Informal transport operators

Gender equity

Community welfare

Household transport costs

Screening for Social Welfare Risks Comes First

Under the Just Transition Framework, any major transport reform would begin with a critical screening process focused on social welfare questions:

How might drivers, mechanics, and informal operators be affected?

Would new technologies increase or reduce commuter costs?

Could livelihoods in the transport economy be disrupted?

What risks would low-income households face?

This early-stage assessment ensures reforms are grounded in real economic realities.

Identifying Vulnerable Groups and Local Impacts

Once risks are identified, planners are required to conduct deeper analysis to map which groups may be most exposed to disruption, including:

Women traders dependent on transport networks

Youth riders and informal sector workers

Small repair and maintenance businesses

Regional transport hubs reliant on current mobility systems

The framework also calls for evaluation of broader impacts, such as how mobility changes may:

Alter access to basic services

Affect land use and settlement patterns

Shift local government revenue flows

Stakeholder Engagement at the Centre of Transition Planning

A defining requirement of Uganda’s framework is broad and meaningful stakeholder engagement.

Communities that rely on the current transport economy must be consulted to:

Identify risks and priorities

Shape policy direction

Co-design mitigation measures

Reflect regional differences and gender realities

This ensures that reforms are not imposed from above but developed collaboratively with those most affected.

Targeted Support Measures to Protect Livelihoods

Based on analysis and consultation, the government would be expected to develop realistic and financed support strategies, such as:

Skills training for workers adapting to new technologies

Access to credit for small transport operators

Explicit measures to expand opportunities for women

Protections for communities affected by new infrastructure

All interventions must align with Uganda’s broader national development goals and economic planning priorities.

From Analysis to Action: Integrated Just Transition Planning

The framework requires that all approved measures be consolidated into a Just Transition Action Plan, which will be embedded in Uganda’s national planning and budgeting systems.

This integration ensures:

Long-term sustainability

Accountability

Monitoring and evaluation

Ongoing social equity outcomes

CIF–African Development Bank Partnership Supporting Inclusive Climate Development

The collaboration behind both the national framework and the transport study reflects the long-standing partnership between CIF and the African Development Bank Group.

Together, the institutions are working across Africa to support development pathways that are:

Climate-aligned

Inclusive

Data-driven

Rooted in social equity

In Uganda, this partnership builds on the Bank’s deep engagement in infrastructure, energy, and social development financing.

Preparing Uganda for Future Sector Transitions

The Uganda Just Transition Framework and the transport study provide the foundation for future reforms in sectors such as transport, ensuring that modernization delivers not only cleaner systems—but fairer outcomes.

By placing people, livelihoods, and equity at the centre of climate transformation, Uganda is preparing for sector transitions that expand opportunity while protecting communities.