Left Menu

Call for Change: Writers Criticize Kerala's Political Landscape

Writer Sarah Joseph calls for political change in Kerala, criticizing the LDF's alliances and governance. She highlights the erosion of democracy and secularism, urging parties to prioritize people over power. Joseph emphasizes the need for economic reforms and freedom of speech within the political framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 09-02-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 14:27 IST
Call for Change: Writers Criticize Kerala's Political Landscape
Writer
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, acclaimed writer Sarah Joseph voiced her concerns about the current political situation in Kerala, urging for a change in government. She criticized the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for their history of forming alliances with questionable entities to retain power.

Addressing the media, Joseph lamented the declining state of democracy and secularism, suggesting that governing bodies have aligned with communal forces prioritizing power over the people's welfare and federal values. She highlighted a lack of significant steps towards economic improvement and employment generation in the state.

Joseph stressed the need for introspection within political parties, shining a light on decreased internal democracy and the censorship approach towards media by some Left leaders. She underscored that a change in leadership could prevent political stagnation and foster genuine democratic progress in Kerala and the larger Indian polity.

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir's Power Boost: Expanding Hydro Capacities by 2030

Jammu & Kashmir's Power Boost: Expanding Hydro Capacities by 2030

 India
2
Germany to Charge Renewables for Grid Access in New Energy Push

Germany to Charge Renewables for Grid Access in New Energy Push

 Global
3
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Celebrated for Dedication and Service on Birthday

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Celebrated for Dedication and Service on...

 India
4
Controversy Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech Video

Controversy Over Assam CM's Alleged Hate Speech Video

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026