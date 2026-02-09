Call for Change: Writers Criticize Kerala's Political Landscape

On Monday, acclaimed writer Sarah Joseph voiced her concerns about the current political situation in Kerala, urging for a change in government. She criticized the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for their history of forming alliances with questionable entities to retain power.

Addressing the media, Joseph lamented the declining state of democracy and secularism, suggesting that governing bodies have aligned with communal forces prioritizing power over the people's welfare and federal values. She highlighted a lack of significant steps towards economic improvement and employment generation in the state.

Joseph stressed the need for introspection within political parties, shining a light on decreased internal democracy and the censorship approach towards media by some Left leaders. She underscored that a change in leadership could prevent political stagnation and foster genuine democratic progress in Kerala and the larger Indian polity.