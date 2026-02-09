Luxury Car Rampage in Gwaltoli: Lamborghini Chaos on VIP Road
An FIR has been filed against an unidentified driver after a Lamborghini allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco baron, crashed into pedestrians in Gwaltoli, injuring six. Despite no arrest yet, an investigation is underway, examining CCTV footage and statements.
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident occurred on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area, as a Lamborghini, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco baron, ploughed into pedestrians, injuring at least six individuals. Witnesses recounted the horror of the speeding car first colliding with an autorickshaw before careening into a stationary motorcycle.
According to police, the Lamborghini ascended the front wheel of the motorcycle, dragging it some distance before crashing into an electric pole. An FIR has been filed against an unidentified driver, pending further investigation by authorities, including examination of CCTV footage to piece together the event sequence.
The trauma of the incident is compounded by allegations of mistreatment and potential influence exerted by the accused's family, with locals claiming leniency from police. Investigations are still ongoing, with no arrests made as yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lamborghini
- accident
- Gwaltoli
- FIR
- Shivam Mishra
- injury
- pedestrians
- CCTV
- investigation
- tobacco baron
ALSO READ
Teen Driver Causes Serious Injury in Suburban Crash
Comeback Queen Lindsey Vonn Eyes Olympic Downhill Glory Despite Injury
Liverpool Signing in Doubt After Injury Woes
Injury-Hit Italy Faces Reshuffle for Six Nations Opener Against Scotland
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Marsh Leads Australia Amid Injury Concerns