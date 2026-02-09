Luxury Car Rampage in Gwaltoli: Lamborghini Chaos on VIP Road

A shocking incident occurred on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area, as a Lamborghini, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of a tobacco baron, ploughed into pedestrians, injuring at least six individuals. Witnesses recounted the horror of the speeding car first colliding with an autorickshaw before careening into a stationary motorcycle.

According to police, the Lamborghini ascended the front wheel of the motorcycle, dragging it some distance before crashing into an electric pole. An FIR has been filed against an unidentified driver, pending further investigation by authorities, including examination of CCTV footage to piece together the event sequence.

The trauma of the incident is compounded by allegations of mistreatment and potential influence exerted by the accused's family, with locals claiming leniency from police. Investigations are still ongoing, with no arrests made as yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)