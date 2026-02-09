Congress MP Manish Tewari Criticizes Government's Handling of Parliament
Congress MP Manish Tewari accuses the government of making Parliament ineffective by not allowing the opposition to address critical issues. Tewari highlights concerns such as the Indo-US trade framework and the suspension of MPs. Disruptions continue in Lok Sabha, as opposition plans a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla.
- Country:
- India
Congress MP Manish Tewari has raised a strong critique against the government's approach to handling Parliament, alleging that it has rendered the institution ineffective. Tewari emphasized the government's duty to ensure the smooth running of the House and criticized its refusal to let the opposition voice pressing issues.
Addressing reporters, Tewari pointed out the government's steadfastness in making Parliament seem redundant. The Congress leader argued that crucial topics, including the Indo-US trade framework, a US executive order affecting Russian oil imports, and the suspension of MPs with significant policy implications, were stifled in parliamentary discussions.
The Lok Sabha faces repeated disruptions as opposition members push for a discussion on the India-US trade framework. This parliamentary turmoil occurs amid allegations that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was barred from speaking during a key discussion, prompting plans for a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla.
