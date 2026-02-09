India's Skyline Revolution: The eVTOL Frontier

India is poised to become a key market for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, according to Vertical Aerospace CEO Stuart Simpson. The growing problem of urban congestion and rising economic trends make the country an attractive proving ground for this innovative technology.

After participating in the Singapore Airshow 2026, Simpson expressed confidence in India's potential, citing its demographics, economic growth, and challenging geography with numerous megacities. Vertical Aerospace plans to collaborate with Indian operator JetSetGo to introduce Valo, their zero-emission, electric aircraft.

This partnership aims to develop advanced air mobility solutions, targeting services like airport links, medical evacuations, and even sightseeing tours. Expected to launch in 2028, Valo promises to reduce travel times significantly, offering new solutions to India's urban transportation challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)