Zetwerk's Electronics Head Josh Foulger Resigns, Joins Dixon Technologies

Josh Foulger, head of Zetwerk's electronics business, has resigned and joined a Dixon Technologies subsidiary. This is the second high-profile exit ahead of Zetwerk's planned IPO. Foulger played a key role in expanding Zetwerk's electronics division and will assume a new role at Padget Electronics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the electronics manufacturing industry, Zetwerk's head of electronics, Josh Foulger, has resigned and transitioned to a competitor, Dixon Technologies. As noted in a regulatory filing, he will assume the role of President-IT Hardware and New Projects at Padget Electronics Private Limited, a subsidiary of Dixon Technologies.

This strategic move marks the second high-profile exit from Zetwerk within a month, as the company prepares for its initial public offering. Josh Foulger, a seasoned veteran in the Electronics System Design & Manufacturing sector, brings over 30 years of global experience. He previously led Foxconn's India operations before spearheading Zetwerk's expansion in electronics manufacturing.

The company expressed gratitude for Foulger's pivotal contributions during his tenure. Meanwhile, Zetwerk continues to gear up for significant investments, earmarked at Rs 1,000 crore, to expand its electronic manufacturing capacity in 2024, as disclosed during preparations for the impending IPO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

