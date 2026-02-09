Left Menu

JK Cement Sets Groundwork for Growth with New Rajasthan Grinding Unit

JK Cement Ltd. embarked on a new chapter with the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for its grinding unit in Bikaner, Rajasthan. With a production capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum, the plant will bolster JK Cement's presence in Rajasthan, enhance distribution efficiency, and contribute to regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bikaner | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:15 IST
JK Cement Sets Groundwork for Growth with New Rajasthan Grinding Unit
  • Country:
  • India

JK Cement Ltd., a prominent player in India's cement industry, celebrated a pivotal milestone with the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for its upcoming grinding unit in Bikaner, Rajasthan. This facility, set to be the company's 20th manufacturing plant, boasts an initial production capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director and CEO, alongside other senior leaders and over 200 strategic channel partners. Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, highlighted the plant's role in JK Cement's growth strategy, emphasizing its commitment to regional development and enhanced manufacturing capabilities.

Strategically located on the Jaipur–Bikaner highway, the new grinding unit will facilitate efficient supply chain operations across Rajasthan, reducing lead times significantly. Scheduled for construction in February 2026 and operations by March 2027, the project represents JK Cement's substantial investment of ₹500 crore, aiming to stimulate economic growth and employment in the region.

TRENDING

1
Niloufer Chath: Redefining Vegetarian Dining in Hyderabad

Niloufer Chath: Redefining Vegetarian Dining in Hyderabad

 India
2
Resignation Shakes Starmer's Communications Team

Resignation Shakes Starmer's Communications Team

 United Kingdom
3
Justice Served: Saddam-era General Executed for 1980 Shiite Cleric Killing

Justice Served: Saddam-era General Executed for 1980 Shiite Cleric Killing

 Iraq
4
IAF Strengthens Supply Chain Resilience at LogiMAT India 2026

IAF Strengthens Supply Chain Resilience at LogiMAT India 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026