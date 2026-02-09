JK Cement Sets Groundwork for Growth with New Rajasthan Grinding Unit

JK Cement Ltd., a prominent player in India's cement industry, celebrated a pivotal milestone with the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony for its upcoming grinding unit in Bikaner, Rajasthan. This facility, set to be the company's 20th manufacturing plant, boasts an initial production capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, Joint Managing Director and CEO, alongside other senior leaders and over 200 strategic channel partners. Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, Managing Director, highlighted the plant's role in JK Cement's growth strategy, emphasizing its commitment to regional development and enhanced manufacturing capabilities.

Strategically located on the Jaipur–Bikaner highway, the new grinding unit will facilitate efficient supply chain operations across Rajasthan, reducing lead times significantly. Scheduled for construction in February 2026 and operations by March 2027, the project represents JK Cement's substantial investment of ₹500 crore, aiming to stimulate economic growth and employment in the region.