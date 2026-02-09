Tata Group Hails Tamil Nadu as New Automotive Hub with Land Rover Evoque Rollout

In a significant development for the Indian automotive landscape, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran lauded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for his pivotal role in the rapid establishment of Tata Motors' new manufacturing facility. This Monday marked a 'golden day' as the first Land Rover Evoque was produced in the state-of-the-art plant.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chandrasekaran reminisced about the foundation stone laid just 16 months prior, in September 2024, when Chief Minister Stalin committed full support from the state government. His commitment was realized on Monday, as the Chief Minister symbolically inaugurated the factory by driving the first vehicle off the production line.

The plant represents a major milestone for both Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover, showcasing advanced technology that will bolster Tata's manufacturing prowess in India. Chandrasekaran expressed gratitude towards state officials for timely support and highlighted the Tata Group's growing impact in Tamil Nadu, which is rapidly becoming a central hub for the conglomerate's diverse enterprises.

