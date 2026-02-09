Navigating AI-Era Jobs: Skills Over Traditional Roles at IMDR Convocation

At IMDR's 51st convocation in Pune, Dr. Tapan Singhel, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj General Insurance Limited, highlighted the new landscape created by AI and advanced technologies in the workplace. Speaking as chief guest, Dr. Singhel noted the decline of traditional entry-level positions yet stressed that professionals with strong skills and innovative problem-solving capabilities will thrive, accessing abundant, lucrative opportunities.

The convocation, attended by key figures including IMDR's Director Dr. Shikha Jain, saw the awarding of degrees and accolades to the PGDM Batch 2023-25. Dr. Singhel underscored the rarity of startups becoming unicorns, urging graduates to embrace challenges boldly and seize every opportunity. He advocated for education that fosters creative thinking and resilience, emphasizing that overcoming failure and understanding business expectations are crucial for a fulfilling life.

Highlighting IMDR's commitment to quality education in line with the National Education Policy 2020, Dr. Jain spoke about the institute's industry ties and focus on research. An interactive session allowed students to engage with Dr. Singhel on various topics, while the ceremony celebrated achievements in academia, sports, and artistic excellence. The event culminated in the release of 'Anvesh - Innovation to Impact' and a nod to the institute's vibrant culture.

