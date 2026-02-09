Delhi Accelerates Electric Future with Massive Electric Bus Rollout

SWITCH Mobility, the electric vehicle division of the Hinduja Group, unveiled 272 low-floor electric buses in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Monday. This rollout marks the beginning of a larger plan involving 950 buses aimed at transforming the capital's public transport system to be more environmentally friendly.

The initiative is a part of the CESL tender for Delhi, with the buses being deployed in a phased manner across various depots including Okhla Srinivas Puri, Grand Trunk Road, and Rajghat Bus Terminal. The project's implementation will be supported by Ohm Global Mobility to ensure seamless integration into Delhi's transport network.

The new fleet was officially launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with notable attendees including BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh. The deployment underscores Delhi's ambitious goal to become a leader in electric bus operations, aligning with a broader vision for reduced emissions and improved public transit experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)