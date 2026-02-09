Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy
YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu granted bail in a case involving derogatory comments against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Despite this, he remains in custody due to another case from November involving alleged misconduct during a protest. Rambabu's legal battles continue as he navigates these charges.
A local court has granted bail to YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu. This comes in connection to a case where he was accused of making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Despite the bail, Rambabu remains in custody.
His continued detention is due to a separate case from November, related to an incident at Pattabhipuram police station. Rambabu is accused of abusing police officers and disrupting a protest by pushing barricades.
The legal challenges facing Rambabu highlight ongoing tensions within regional politics, tied to his outspoken stance against political figures and involvement in protests.
