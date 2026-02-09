Former Minister Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail Amid Controversy

A local court has granted bail to YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu. This comes in connection to a case where he was accused of making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Despite the bail, Rambabu remains in custody.

His continued detention is due to a separate case from November, related to an incident at Pattabhipuram police station. Rambabu is accused of abusing police officers and disrupting a protest by pushing barricades.

The legal challenges facing Rambabu highlight ongoing tensions within regional politics, tied to his outspoken stance against political figures and involvement in protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)