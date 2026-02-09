Haryana Bolsters Aerodrome Safety with New SOPs

In a significant development, the Haryana Civil Aviation Department has set up a high-level technical committee tasked with drafting a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure the safe and secure operation of state aerodromes, aligning strictly with DGCA guidelines.

Under the leadership of the Accountable Manager, the committee, composed of seasoned aviation and planning experts, will also address the technical staffing requirements to guarantee regulatory compliance. Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi chaired a virtual meeting on Monday to review the upkeep and development of runways and aerodromes across Haryana.

The meeting underscored the continuous nature of aerodrome maintenance. The Chief Secretary highlighted several enhancement initiatives underway, such as periodic runway recarpeting and regular inspections, with plans for these efforts to be fortified through a systematic SOP framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)