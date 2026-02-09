Adani International School Hosts IRIS Fair, Paving Way for Future Innovators
Adani International School in Shantigram hosted the IRIS National Fair 2025-26, transforming Ahmedabad into a hub for school-level STEM research. The event fostered innovation, drawing 75 student innovators and educators from various states, and climaxed with students qualifying for an international science fair, highlighting the school's educational commitment.
Adani International School in Shantigram marked a significant milestone by hosting the IRIS National Fair 2025-26 from February 6 to 8. The fair established Ahmedabad as a pivotal location for STEM education, gathering 75 student innovators, educators, and mentors from 12 states and 24 cities, underscored a statement from the school.
The event was crafted to push beyond textbook learning, integrating student research exhibitions and a structured mentoring program. It featured symposia and public engagements, encouraging real-world scientific inquiry. Minister of State for Education, Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, highlighted the necessity of embedding research from an early age during the valedictory ceremony.
The program kicked off with a conference for principles and educators, addressing STEM pedagogy. Students presented their research in exhibitions, evaluated by experts. The fair, doubling as a qualifying stage for the ISEF 2026, concluded with gold and silver awards, reinforcing Adani's commitment to developing India's future scientific landscape.