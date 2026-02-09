Left Menu

Adani International School Hosts IRIS Fair, Paving Way for Future Innovators

Adani International School in Shantigram hosted the IRIS National Fair 2025-26, transforming Ahmedabad into a hub for school-level STEM research. The event fostered innovation, drawing 75 student innovators and educators from various states, and climaxed with students qualifying for an international science fair, highlighting the school's educational commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 19:36 IST
Adani International School Hosts IRIS Fair, Paving Way for Future Innovators
Adani International School hosts IRIS National Fair, showcasing India's emerging STEM talent (Image: Adani International School). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani International School in Shantigram marked a significant milestone by hosting the IRIS National Fair 2025-26 from February 6 to 8. The fair established Ahmedabad as a pivotal location for STEM education, gathering 75 student innovators, educators, and mentors from 12 states and 24 cities, underscored a statement from the school.

The event was crafted to push beyond textbook learning, integrating student research exhibitions and a structured mentoring program. It featured symposia and public engagements, encouraging real-world scientific inquiry. Minister of State for Education, Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, highlighted the necessity of embedding research from an early age during the valedictory ceremony.

The program kicked off with a conference for principles and educators, addressing STEM pedagogy. Students presented their research in exhibitions, evaluated by experts. The fair, doubling as a qualifying stage for the ISEF 2026, concluded with gold and silver awards, reinforcing Adani's commitment to developing India's future scientific landscape.

TRENDING

1
Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

Financial Implications of Reverting to Old Pension Scheme

 India
2
Strengthening Preparedness: Multi-State Earthquake Drill Shakes North-East

Strengthening Preparedness: Multi-State Earthquake Drill Shakes North-East

 India
3
Standoff in Parliament: Opposition Moves for Speaker's Ouster

Standoff in Parliament: Opposition Moves for Speaker's Ouster

 India
4
India Bolsters Cybercrime Defenses with High-Level Committee

India Bolsters Cybercrime Defenses with High-Level Committee

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026