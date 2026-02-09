Adani International School Hosts IRIS Fair, Paving Way for Future Innovators

Adani International School in Shantigram marked a significant milestone by hosting the IRIS National Fair 2025-26 from February 6 to 8. The fair established Ahmedabad as a pivotal location for STEM education, gathering 75 student innovators, educators, and mentors from 12 states and 24 cities, underscored a statement from the school.

The event was crafted to push beyond textbook learning, integrating student research exhibitions and a structured mentoring program. It featured symposia and public engagements, encouraging real-world scientific inquiry. Minister of State for Education, Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, highlighted the necessity of embedding research from an early age during the valedictory ceremony.

The program kicked off with a conference for principles and educators, addressing STEM pedagogy. Students presented their research in exhibitions, evaluated by experts. The fair, doubling as a qualifying stage for the ISEF 2026, concluded with gold and silver awards, reinforcing Adani's commitment to developing India's future scientific landscape.