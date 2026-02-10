Lux Cozi Strengthens Retail Ties at Indore Meet

Indore played host to Lux Cozi's Grand Retailers' meet, drawing in over 2000 retailers. This significant gathering was a testament to the brand's strategy of reinforcing relationships and spurring growth in central India.

Lux Industries' top brass, including Chairman Ashok Kumar Todi and Director Saket Kumar Todi, led the high-powered conference. These discussions shaped strategic insights into market dynamics, consumer trends, and the brand's future course. Noteworthy was the attendance of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Lux Cozi's brand ambassador, whose presence enhanced the event's appeal.

Emphasizing the critical role of retailers, Director Saket Kumar Todi stated that Madhya Pradesh's thriving market was fueled by consumer demand and retailer trust. Lux Cozi's focus on empowering partners with innovative products and robust supply chains remains paramount. As the brand continues to dominate the innerwear and lifestyle markets, its commitment to sustainable growth is evident.

