Left Menu

Controversy Escalates: Bajwa Summoned by PSSCC Over Remarks

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission summoned Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa following his controversial remarks against state minister Harbhajan Singh. Bajwa, criticising Singh's past occupation, faces backlash from the ruling AAP. The commission demands an explanation, as the remarks are seen as an insult to hardworking families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-02-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 13:36 IST
Controversy Escalates: Bajwa Summoned by PSSCC Over Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has issued a summons to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for February 11 to address his alleged objectionable comments about state minister Harbhajan Singh. Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi announced the summons, noting that the action was based on Bajwa's remark about the Minister of Public Works, Harbhajan Singh.

Bajwa, the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is required to appear in person at the commission's office to provide clarification. The event has drawn significant attention, with the ruling AAP condemning Bajwa's comments as offensive, claiming it insults hardworking individuals.

Additionally, the commission has requested a report from the senior superintendent of police in Amritsar Rural. The summons was emailed to Bajwa after an attempt to deliver it to his residence was refused by his associates. The comments in question relate to Bajwa's threat to penalize Singh, formerly a band player, which Singh criticized as disrespectful towards honest work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

Campus Turbulence: SFI's Protest Intensifies at Kerala University

 India
2
India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

India's Path to Net Zero: Corporate Confidence in Energy Transition Unveiled

 India
3
Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

 Global
4
CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

CPI(M) Alleges Congress Role in Sabarimala Temple Gold Scandal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026