Controversy Escalates: Bajwa Summoned by PSSCC Over Remarks

The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has issued a summons to Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa for February 11 to address his alleged objectionable comments about state minister Harbhajan Singh. Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi announced the summons, noting that the action was based on Bajwa's remark about the Minister of Public Works, Harbhajan Singh.

Bajwa, the leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is required to appear in person at the commission's office to provide clarification. The event has drawn significant attention, with the ruling AAP condemning Bajwa's comments as offensive, claiming it insults hardworking individuals.

Additionally, the commission has requested a report from the senior superintendent of police in Amritsar Rural. The summons was emailed to Bajwa after an attempt to deliver it to his residence was refused by his associates. The comments in question relate to Bajwa's threat to penalize Singh, formerly a band player, which Singh criticized as disrespectful towards honest work.

