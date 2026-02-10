Budget 2026: A Roadmap to a Developed India by 2047

In a parliamentary debate on Tuesday, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi lauded the 2026 Budget as pragmatic and pro-people, emphasizing its role in setting India on a path to becoming a developed nation by 2047. The budget reflects the government's commitment to growth and the welfare of the population.

With India now recognized as the fourth-largest economy worldwide, surpassing Japan, Sarangi also highlighted the country's trajectory toward overtaking Germany. She noted the Budget's focus on reducing unemployment, which currently stands at 4.8%, and keeping inflation low despite global uncertainties.

Significant attention was given to the MSME sector, acknowledged for its vital role in job creation. Furthermore, funds have been allocated to train personnel for the animation and graphics industries, while investments in urban centers, including tier-II and tier-III cities, were commended as crucial steps toward sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)