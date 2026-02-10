Left Menu

Technical Glitch Halts Kolkata Metro's Green Line Services

Services on Kolkata Metro's Green Line faced disruption due to a technical glitch in the signalling system at Central Park station. The issue affected operations around 3.30 pm, limiting services to between Bengal Chemical and Howrah Maidan. Engineers are currently addressing the problem to restore normalcy.

Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:25 IST
Services on the Kolkata Metro's Green Line were unexpectedly disrupted Tuesday afternoon due to a technical glitch, according to official reports. A signalling system issue at the Central Park station, detected around 3.30 pm, resulted in a halt to services, with current operations confined to servicing between Bengal Chemical and Howrah Maidan stations.

Efforts are underway to rectify the glitch and restore full service, officials assured commuters. "Engineers are working diligently to address the problem," one official informed, expressing optimism for a swift resolution.

The disruption has caused inconvenience for passengers relying on this critical urban transit link, raising concerns about the reliability of metro services. Authorities are prioritizing resolving the issue promptly to minimize impact on daily commuters.

