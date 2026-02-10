Chandrababu Naidu Pushes for Railway Advancements in Andhra Pradesh

In a strategic move to bolster Andhra Pradesh's transportation infrastructure, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu engaged in discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Naidu presented a comprehensive memorandum requesting expedited work on existing railway projects, the approval of new lines, and the launch of additional train services to enhance connectivity within the state.

During the discussions, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the announcement of three high-speed rail corridors impacting Andhra Pradesh, but also requested extensions to further integrate pilgrimage cities like Tirupati. The focus was keen on improving agricultural trade routes and setting up greenfield mega coaching terminals in pivotal urban centers.

Advocating for enhanced freight movement, Naidu proposed the establishment of crucial corridors linking North and South India, as well as an East Coast Freight Corridor connecting key ports. His proposals aim to significantly contribute to economic growth by boosting both passenger services and freight infrastructure across Andhra Pradesh.

