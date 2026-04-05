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Raghav Chadha Stands Firm Amidst Criticism

Raghav Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP, counters criticism by sharing a video of his interventions on Punjab-related issues in Parliament. He focuses on key concerns, including water levels and matters related to Bhagat Singh, asserting his deep connection to the state's wellbeing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 11:50 IST
Raghav Chadha Stands Firm Amidst Criticism
Raghav Chadha
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst growing criticism, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has taken to social media to defend his record on Punjab-related issues in Parliament. In a recent video, Chadha highlights his efforts in addressing crucial concerns affecting the state, like declining underground water levels and preserving the legacy of Bhagat Singh.

Chadha, responding to accusations from within the Aam Aadmi Party, asserts that his commitment to Punjab is unwavering. Sharing his video on platform X, he refutes claims that he failed to address Punjab in Parliament, stressing, 'Punjab is not just a topic; it's my home and soul.'

Critics within his party have accused him of not confronting the central government and focusing more on public relations. Chadha counters by stating that his Parliamentary endeavors focus on championing people's issues rather than creating unnecessary conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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