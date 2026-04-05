Bimal Oberoi: The Rise of a Versatile Star

Actor, producer, and writer Bimal Oberoi has finally found his moment in the spotlight, courtesy of his role in the movie 'Dhurandhar'. After years in supporting roles, Oberoi credits his recent recognition to this high-grossing spy thriller series.

Oberoi played Shirani, a pivotal yet brief role that has made a considerable impact. Despite limited screen time, his portrayal resonated with audiences, and he's earned praise from filmmaker Aditya Dhar for his performance.

Oberoi's career has spanned decades, involving work in television, film production, and writing. His reinvention and commitment are now paying off, with new opportunities emerging, including roles in upcoming films.

(With inputs from agencies.)