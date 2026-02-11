Left Menu

Fed Steadiness and Future Cuts: Economists Predict Shift Under Warsh

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates steady until June when cuts are anticipated with Kevin Warsh's anticipated succession. Economists express concerns over Warsh's potential leniency and Fed independence. Economic growth slows while inflation continues above target, prompting discussions on future policy directions.

The Federal Reserve is anticipated to maintain its key benchmark rate until June, as reported by a Reuters poll of economists. The poll suggests that as Jerome Powell's tenure concludes, incoming leadership by Kevin Warsh may prompt a shift towards easier monetary policies.

Concerns over the independence of the Fed loom large, with over 70% of economists voicing apprehensions about its erosion once Warsh takes over. There is division among economic experts on Warsh's policy inclinations as he previously advocated for stricter policies but lately hinted at flexibility, notably in response to disinflationary impacts of AI-driven productivity.

The U.S. economy's growth is projected to decelerate, yet remains above the Fed's non-inflationary rate threshold, while inflation exceeds the 2% target. Most economists forecast two rate cuts this year under Warsh, perpetuating debate on the future trajectory of Fed policy and its broader economic impact.

