Reviving Swatch: Innovation, Governance, and a Call for Reform

Swatch aims to reinvigorate its brand through innovation and governance changes to recover from declining profits and market value. The Swiss watchmaker has added Andreas Rickenbacher to its board and faces calls for deeper reforms. Critics highlight the need to focus on luxury brands and improve efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:36 IST
Swatch, the iconic Swiss watchmaker, is under pressure to breathe new life into its brand as profits and market value continue to lag. With the recent proposal to add Swiss businessman Andreas Rickenbacher to its board, Swatch is taking steps towards revamping its governance structure, crucial for restoring investor faith.

Analysts argue that Swatch's current offerings lack relevance, emphasizing the need for reform. Steven Wood of GreenWood, an activist investor, criticized the brand for its outdated appeal despite its once pioneering status with tech-forward plastic watches in the 1980s.

Swatch's operational inefficiencies are also in the spotlight. Maintaining high production levels amid soft demand has inflated inventories and pressured margins. Experts urge Swatch to focus on high-margin luxury watches and potentially offload struggling mid-market brands to bolster long-term profitability.

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

