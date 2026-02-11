Left Menu

Arvind SmartSpaces Reports Profit Drop: Strategic Leadership Shuffle

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd reported a 42% drop in net profit to Rs 29.21 crore for the quarter ending December, compared to Rs 50.18 crore from the previous year. Sales bookings rose to Rs 331 crore. Priyansh Kapoor was re-designated as MD and CEO as the company navigates strategic leadership changes.

Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has seen a 42% decline in its consolidated net profit, now standing at Rs 29.21 crore for the quarter ending December. The realty firm previously reported a net profit of Rs 50.18 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income also fell to Rs 170.50 crore from Rs 215.47 crore year-on-year, as per its recent regulatory filing. Despite this, sales bookings for the October-December quarter increased significantly to Rs 331 crore compared to Rs 224 crore in the previous year.

In leadership changes, Priyansh Kapoor takes over as Managing Director and CEO, taking the reins from Kamal Singal, who will transition to a strategic role as Director overseeing strategy and investments. Singal will remain with the company until February 2026, providing mentorship to the leadership team.

