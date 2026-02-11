Kauvery Hospital Unveils Cutting-Edge Robotic Heart Surgery in Chennai
Kauvery Hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai, introduces advanced robotic-assisted coronary bypass surgery using the 4th generation da Vinci system. This innovative approach enhances precision and patient care while minimizing surgical trauma, offering significant benefits for patients with coronary artery disease.
Chennai's Kauvery Hospital has taken a significant step forward in cardiac care by introducing robotic-assisted, beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery. Utilizing the advanced 4th generation da Vinci Robotic Surgical System, the hospital can now perform minimally invasive surgeries with a focus on precision and patient-centric treatment.
The robotic technology allows surgeons at Kauvery Hospital to carry out complex procedures through small incisions, eliminating the need for heart-lung machines and reducing surgical trauma. This innovative method offers a preferred treatment option for select patients with coronary artery disease.
Under the leadership of Dr. Arunkumar Krishnasamy, the robotic cardiac surgery program benefits from a talented team, including cardiac anesthesiologists and perfusionists. The advanced da Vinci system provides enhanced magnified vision, instrument dexterity, and stability, making it a technologically superior option with documented patient benefits such as reduced blood loss, quicker recovery, and better cosmetic results.
