Kauvery Hospital Unveils Cutting-Edge Robotic Heart Surgery in Chennai

Chennai's Kauvery Hospital has taken a significant step forward in cardiac care by introducing robotic-assisted, beating heart coronary artery bypass surgery. Utilizing the advanced 4th generation da Vinci Robotic Surgical System, the hospital can now perform minimally invasive surgeries with a focus on precision and patient-centric treatment.

The robotic technology allows surgeons at Kauvery Hospital to carry out complex procedures through small incisions, eliminating the need for heart-lung machines and reducing surgical trauma. This innovative method offers a preferred treatment option for select patients with coronary artery disease.

Under the leadership of Dr. Arunkumar Krishnasamy, the robotic cardiac surgery program benefits from a talented team, including cardiac anesthesiologists and perfusionists. The advanced da Vinci system provides enhanced magnified vision, instrument dexterity, and stability, making it a technologically superior option with documented patient benefits such as reduced blood loss, quicker recovery, and better cosmetic results.

(With inputs from agencies.)