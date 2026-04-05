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CPI's Stance on Votes from Religious Fanatics: Unchanged Ideologically

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam reiterated that the ruling LDF rejects votes from religious fanatics while maintaining respect for all religions. Despite SDPI's backing in key constituencies, Viswam stated there is no ideological shift. He distinguished between religion and extremism, and addressed concerns over SDPI support influencing BJP outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:18 IST
CPI's Stance on Votes from Religious Fanatics: Unchanged Ideologically
Binoy Viswam
  • Country:
  • India

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam insisted that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) has consistently rejected the votes of religious fanatics, emphasizing an unwavering ideological stance. Viswam clarified the difference between religion and fanaticism, reiterating that religious beliefs should not be conflated with extremism.

Amid political controversy over support from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in specific constituencies, such as Nemom, where the BJP is a significant contender, Viswam's comments aim to dispel speculation about any shift in LDF's policy.

Despite the SDPI's expressed intention to avoid actions benefiting the BJP, Viswam refrained from explicitly addressing whether the LDF would accept votes from the SDPI in the upcoming polls. His remarks echo Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's recent frustrations over repeated questions on this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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