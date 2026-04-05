Tragedy in Pipra Yakub: A Dispute Turns Fatal

An elderly man lost his life in the village of Pipra Yakub following a confrontation over an irrigation pipe, reported authorities on Sunday.

The tragic altercation began Friday when Zuber returned a pipe to a neighbor, sparking an argument that quickly escalated.

Groups of nearby youths allegedly attacked Zuber, leading to the fatal beating of his 71-year-old father, Nizamuddin, with sticks and a cricket bat. Two others attempting to intervene sustained injuries. Law enforcement has detained two suspects and bolstered local security to quell heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)