Tragedy in Pipra Yakub: A Dispute Turns Fatal
An elderly man was beaten to death and two others injured in Pipra Yakub after a dispute over an irrigation pipe. The argument escalated, leading to an assault on Zuber and his father. Police have detained two suspects and increased security in the village.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:19 IST
- Country:
- India
An elderly man lost his life in the village of Pipra Yakub following a confrontation over an irrigation pipe, reported authorities on Sunday.
The tragic altercation began Friday when Zuber returned a pipe to a neighbor, sparking an argument that quickly escalated.
Groups of nearby youths allegedly attacked Zuber, leading to the fatal beating of his 71-year-old father, Nizamuddin, with sticks and a cricket bat. Two others attempting to intervene sustained injuries. Law enforcement has detained two suspects and bolstered local security to quell heightened tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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