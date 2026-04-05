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Breathing Life into 'Dhurandhar': The Genius of Vikash Nowlakha

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar praises cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha for his work on 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', highlighting his ability to infuse life into each frame. The film, a sequel to Dhar's 2025 directorial, has gained massive box office success and features a compelling narrative set against a backdrop of geopolitical events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 14:15 IST
Breathing Life into 'Dhurandhar': The Genius of Vikash Nowlakha
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Acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Dhar has hailed the remarkable work of cinematographer Vikash Nowlakha in his latest blockbuster 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. Released on March 19, the film has already surpassed Rs 1500 crore at the global box office. Dhar highlights Nowlakha's meticulous contribution, crediting him for bringing a distinct soul to every frame.

The film, a successor to Dhar's 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar', features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. It unravels the gripping narrative of Hamza Ali Mazari, delving into intelligence operations against the setting of major geopolitical events.

Aditya Dhar lauds Nowlakha's commitment, recalling his dedication: "I've waited 30 years to do a film like this. I'll give my life to it." The filmmaker commends the cinematographer's exceptional eye for detail, citing his instinctual and soulful lens as pivotal in elevating the film to unprecedented heights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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