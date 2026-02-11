Left Menu

Lufthansa Unions Clash Over Pension Demands Amid Strike Chaos

Lufthansa faces major disruption as a 24-hour pilots' strike is set to affect tens of thousands of passengers, reflecting ongoing conflicts with unions over pension demands. The airline criticizes the strike, citing financial constraints, while unions push for better retirement benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:39 IST
Lufthansa is bracing for significant operational disruption as its pilots prepare for a 24-hour strike on Thursday. The action, organized by the German pilots' union VC, is part of an ongoing dispute over pension entitlements and is expected to impact tens of thousands of passengers, particularly at the airline's hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

Human resources chief, Michael Niggemann, criticized the escalation, stating the airline has no financial flexibility to meet the union's demands, and urged for further dialogue to resolve the issues. The airline refrained from detailing how many flights would be affected, underscoring the fluid nature of the situation.

Lufthansa plans to rebook impacted travelers on alternative flights where possible. The strike underscores unresolved long-term conflicts with unions amid efforts to cut costs and boost profitability. In a related move, the UFO union also called for a strike at Lufthansa's CityLine regarding a planned operational shutdown and negotiations for a social plan.

