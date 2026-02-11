Left Menu

Hyundai India's MD Calls for Resilient Supply Chains in Auto Industry

Hyundai Motor India's CEO Tarun Garg underscores the need for resilient global supply chains in the automotive sector amid semiconductor shortages and logistics disruptions, advocating for strategies beyond efficiency. Garg highlights India's potential leadership in next-gen mobility and emphasizes technology integration and localization as key priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:10 IST
Hyundai India's MD Calls for Resilient Supply Chains in Auto Industry
Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shifting landscape of semiconductor shortages and logistical disruptions, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg spotlighted the frailty of the auto industry's global supply chains. Garg emphasized the necessity to transition beyond models driven solely by efficiency, addressing the 60th ACMA Excellence Awards and 11th Technology Summit 2026.

Advocating for 'just-in-case and just-in-future' strategies, Garg called for diversified sourcing to enhance resilience, urging a shift from dependence on single geographies for essential materials. He outlined India's opportunity not just as a major auto market, but as a global leader in emerging mobility technologies.

Garg described an industry evolution from mechanical engineering to a software-focused approach, urging suppliers to adapt by incorporating electronics and integration to remain competitive. As the first Indian MD and CEO of Hyundai India, he emphasized localization, supported by the Union Budget's investment in rare earth corridors for strengthening domestic supply chains.

Furthermore, Garg highlighted the strategic imperatives in the budget, including the development of high-speed rail corridors and multi-modal freight networks to reduce logistical costs. He cited India's expansive Free Trade Agreement with the European Union and tariff reductions with the US as significant steps in bolstering global trade.

Concluding his address, Garg emphasized viewing technology as 'a currency' for India's manufacturing and export ambitions, underscoring Hyundai's commitment to making India a leader in global mobility standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Giants Halt Investments Over CEO's Ties to Epstein

Financial Giants Halt Investments Over CEO's Ties to Epstein

 Global
2
Uttarakhand CM watches film 'Gaudan' based on cow protection

Uttarakhand CM watches film 'Gaudan' based on cow protection

 India
3
BJD Demands Apology from Odisha DGP Over False Arms Case

BJD Demands Apology from Odisha DGP Over False Arms Case

 India
4
Controversy Erupts: Ex-Minister Khadse Faces FIR for Abuse

Controversy Erupts: Ex-Minister Khadse Faces FIR for Abuse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026