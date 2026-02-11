Hyundai India's MD Calls for Resilient Supply Chains in Auto Industry

In a shifting landscape of semiconductor shortages and logistical disruptions, Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg spotlighted the frailty of the auto industry's global supply chains. Garg emphasized the necessity to transition beyond models driven solely by efficiency, addressing the 60th ACMA Excellence Awards and 11th Technology Summit 2026.

Advocating for 'just-in-case and just-in-future' strategies, Garg called for diversified sourcing to enhance resilience, urging a shift from dependence on single geographies for essential materials. He outlined India's opportunity not just as a major auto market, but as a global leader in emerging mobility technologies.

Garg described an industry evolution from mechanical engineering to a software-focused approach, urging suppliers to adapt by incorporating electronics and integration to remain competitive. As the first Indian MD and CEO of Hyundai India, he emphasized localization, supported by the Union Budget's investment in rare earth corridors for strengthening domestic supply chains.

Furthermore, Garg highlighted the strategic imperatives in the budget, including the development of high-speed rail corridors and multi-modal freight networks to reduce logistical costs. He cited India's expansive Free Trade Agreement with the European Union and tariff reductions with the US as significant steps in bolstering global trade.

Concluding his address, Garg emphasized viewing technology as 'a currency' for India's manufacturing and export ambitions, underscoring Hyundai's commitment to making India a leader in global mobility standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)