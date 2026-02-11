Left Menu

Himachal's Resilience Amid Financial Strains

Minister Vikramaditya Singh of Himachal Pradesh emphasizes the state's resilience in overcoming financial challenges while inaugurating a Mahila Mandal Bhawan in Shimla. He highlights women's role in rural development, ongoing infrastructure improvements, and warns against drug abuse. The event addresses community needs, including healthcare and water supply enhancements.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh declared that despite facing financial difficulties, the state will overcome these hurdles. Speaking at a public gathering in Shimla Rural, Singh highlighted the importance of prudent expenditure while inaugurating a Mahila Mandal Bhawan at Jabri.

The minister praised the role of women in bolstering the rural economy, promoting the Him Eira brand to market products crafted by women. Singh urged women to utilize new facilities effectively to enhance their livelihoods. Infrastructure advancements, including developments at Dhami College and the Dhami CHC hospital, were also discussed.

Singh announced a Rs 25 crore drinking water scheme and a playground project near Jayasi Temple, emphasizing the need to report drug abuse issues. Former MLA Sohan Lal recognized women's contributions to community development, while ministerial assurances were given regarding local infrastructure concerns and a planned community hall in Dhami.

(With inputs from agencies.)

