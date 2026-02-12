EIB Global Backs African Critical Minerals with €4m Technical Support

EIB Global, the European Investment Bank’s arm for international partnerships, has signed cooperation agreements with Andrada Mining in Namibia and EcoGraf in Tanzania to strengthen Africa’s role in critical raw materials (CRM) supply chains.

Under the agreements, each company will receive up to €2 million in technical assistance to help move key projects from feasibility stage to investment readiness. The initiative aligns with the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy, aimed at securing sustainable critical infrastructure and value chains.

Accelerating Lithium Expansion in Namibia

Andrada Mining operates a critical metals project in Namibia and is seeking to expand into lithium production — a key component for electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy storage.

The EIB-supported technical assistance will focus on:

Engineering studies and mineral testing

Infrastructure assessments

Environmental and social risk analysis

Project development for lithium expansion

EIB Vice-President Karl Nehammer said the bank’s role is to help promising projects reach bankability.

“By supporting early-stage technical work, we help build reliable and sustainable critical raw material value chains that benefit both Africa and Europe,” he said.

Andrada CEO Anthony Viljoen described the partnership as transformative.

“It materially accelerates our lithium strategy within global critical minerals supply chains,” Viljoen said, adding that the project aims to unlock lithium from existing material streams while delivering strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) outcomes.

Supporting Graphite Supply for EU Battery Value Chains

The second agreement supports EcoGraf’s natural graphite project in Tanzania, targeting the lithium-ion battery and advanced manufacturing markets.

Technical assistance will fund preparatory work for:

Processing facilities

Sustainable waste management systems

Water management solutions

The project aims to integrate Tanzanian graphite production into the EU battery value chain, supporting Europe’s clean energy transition.

EcoGraf Managing Director Andrew Spinks welcomed the collaboration.

“We are excited to partner with the EIB and proud to work together in strategic initiatives to develop reliable and sustainable supply chains for critical raw materials,” he said.

EU Global Gateway Strategy in Action

The technical assistance is funded by the European Union through a dedicated facility supporting CRM projects in countries of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

Implemented by EIB Advisory, the support prioritises:

Sustainability standards

Technical viability

Closer integration with European industrial value chains

European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela said demand for critical raw materials is rising rapidly as Europe advances its clean energy and industrial transition.

“Through Global Gateway, we are building secure and sustainable supply chains by investing early in projects that create value locally, meet high environmental standards, and deliver reliable access for European industry,” Síkela said.

Strengthening Africa–Europe Economic Security

The agreements highlight growing Africa–Europe cooperation in strategic minerals essential for batteries, renewable energy systems and advanced manufacturing.

By supporting early-stage technical preparation, EIB Global aims to de-risk projects, attract future investment and ensure critical mineral development benefits local economies while reinforcing Europe’s economic security.