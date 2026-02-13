Industrial solutions provider Magma announces new vertical to offer precision components

Industrial manufacturing solutions provider Magma on Friday announced an expansion of its offerings through a new business vertical to cater to the demand of engineered precision components used in aerospace, automobile, electronics and other critical sectors. The new vertical, Magma Engineering, represents a strategic expansion of the company's broader vision to build an integrated industrial solutions vertical, combining materials, manufacturing, and now precision-engineered components under a unified ecosystem, the company said in a statement. The new vertical strengthens the company's evolution from being a material and industrial solutions provider to a fully integrated industrial manufacturing and engineering partner, said the company which is backed by investors like General Catalyst and Titan Capital, among others. ''Our objective has always been to build Magma into a global, Indian multinational that delivers complete solutions, and Magma Engineering brings together everything our customers have been asking for - precision, speed, and accountability under one roof from a local partner geographically close to them,'' said Neal Thakker, Founder and CEO, Magma Group. According to Magma, which serves over 250 industrial customers with a full-stack ecosystem for factory materials, the new business aims at building local capability to deliver high-tolerance, mission-critical components at a time when manufacturers are moving away from overseas OEMs (original equipment makers) amid uncertain supply chains. Going forward, the new vertical aims to become a strong growth driver for the group, along with TerraMag - Magma's advanced industrial materials arm and Magma Green, it said. Apart from General Catalyst and Titan Capital, the company also counts on investors like Capria Ventures, Avinya Ventures, GVFL Ltd, Accion Venture Lab and WEH Ventures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)