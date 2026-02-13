TV Today Network Faces Setback with Net Loss Amid New Labour Codes Impact
TV Today Network reported a net loss of Rs 14 lakh for Q3 FY26, attributed to the new labour codes' impact. Despite a profit before exceptions, its revenue declined by 8.37%. Shares increased slightly by 1.62% despite reporting unexpected losses due to new labour regulations.
TV Today Network, a prominent media company, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14 lakh in the December quarter of the fiscal year 2026, primarily due to the impact of new labour codes.
In comparison, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 8.73 crore in the same period the previous year, highlighting significant financial challenges. The network faced an exceptional item loss of Rs 12.18 crore from these regulatory changes.
Revenue from operations saw an 8.37% decrease, amounting to Rs 212.36 crore, while total expenses dropped by 9.17%. Notably, the company's shares rose by 1.62% on the BSE, closing at Rs 128.90 each.
