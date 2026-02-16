India-US Trade Dynamics: Shifting Trends Amid Tariff Adjustments

India's merchandise exports to the United States dropped by 21.77% to USD 6.6 billion in January, influenced by high American tariffs, as per Commerce Ministry data. A significant 50% tariff on Indian goods was initiated by the US on August 27, prompting interim trade negotiations.

The trade deal, finalized recently, has led to the US removing 25% punitive duties on Indian products from February 7, reducing India's reciprocal tariffs to 18% from 25%. This shift comes despite previous export contractions in several months, with a temporary increase of 22.61% noted in November.

Concurrently, US exports to India rose by 23.71% to USD 4.5 billion in January. India observed a hike of 5.85% in exports to the US and a 13.87% uptick in imports during April-January. Meanwhile, India's trade with China saw substantial growth, with exports increasing 55.65% and imports 16.67%, showcasing varied international trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)