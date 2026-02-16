Coal Shortage Threatens Brick Kilns in Tripura

Brick manufacturers in Tripura are grappling with a dire coal shortage, threatening to halt operations across the state's 280 kilns. The president of the Tripura Brick Fields Manufacturing Association (TBFMA), Bivekananda Chowdhury, highlighted the urgent need for coal supply restoration after a two-week disruption stemming from a blast in an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district.

A meeting among kiln owners was convened on Monday to address the crisis, where it was collectively decided that operations might be suspended if coal isn't sourced soon. Chowdhury emphasized the necessity for government intervention to facilitate coal transportation via railways or alternative routes.

In addition to coal woes, the industry is experiencing a shortage of skilled workers, attributed partly to the election season in Bihar. This has compounded production issues as workers tasked with preparing brick mixtures have not arrived on schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)