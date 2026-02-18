Left Menu

Valeo's Bold Investment: Expanding India's Automotive Horizon

Valeo plans to invest over 200 million euros in India as part of its Elevate 2028 strategy. The investment aims to triple sales in India by 2028, leveraging electrification and AI technologies, with a focus on 'power and brain' segments, enhancing its industrial footprint in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 13:47 IST
Valeo's Bold Investment: Expanding India's Automotive Horizon
  • Country:
  • India

Valeo, a French car parts manufacturer, has announced plans to invest over 200 million euros in India as part of its ambitious Elevate 2028 strategy. This significant investment aims to expand Valeo's industrial footprint and is expected to help the company triple its sales in India by 2028.

The initiative will focus on the 'power and brain' segments, with the former involving electrification technologies such as motors, inverters, chargers, and converters. The 'brain' aspect will center on advanced driving assistance systems. This strategic move highlights Valeo's commitment to leveraging India's growing market demand.

With operations in India since 1997, Valeo currently operates six production sites and two R&D centers in the country. Employing over 7,500 individuals, half of whom are engineers, Valeo aims to further its global research, development, and manufacturing activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life

Tragic Loss: Exam Stress Claims Young Life

 India
2
Tragic Delay: Ambulance Absence Claims Mumbai Man's Life

Tragic Delay: Ambulance Absence Claims Mumbai Man's Life

 India
3
Turbulence in Odisha Assembly over Paddy Procurement

Turbulence in Odisha Assembly over Paddy Procurement

 India
4
Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026