Valeo's Bold Investment: Expanding India's Automotive Horizon

Valeo, a French car parts manufacturer, has announced plans to invest over 200 million euros in India as part of its ambitious Elevate 2028 strategy. This significant investment aims to expand Valeo's industrial footprint and is expected to help the company triple its sales in India by 2028.

The initiative will focus on the 'power and brain' segments, with the former involving electrification technologies such as motors, inverters, chargers, and converters. The 'brain' aspect will center on advanced driving assistance systems. This strategic move highlights Valeo's commitment to leveraging India's growing market demand.

With operations in India since 1997, Valeo currently operates six production sites and two R&D centers in the country. Employing over 7,500 individuals, half of whom are engineers, Valeo aims to further its global research, development, and manufacturing activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)