Railway Resilience: Deutsche Bahn Recovers from Cyber Attack

Germany's railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, successfully restored its booking and information systems following a DDoS attack. The operator's countermeasures effectively minimized customer impact. Previously, Deutsche Bahn was targeted in suspected sabotage acts, including cable cutting, disrupting rail services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany's railway operator, Deutsche Bahn, announced that its booking and information systems are once again fully operational following a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack that disrupted services on Tuesday.

The company reported on Wednesday that countermeasures were quickly implemented to minimize any adverse effects on customers. Although the specifics of the attackers remain undisclosed, Deutsche Bahn assured that operations were swiftly normalized.

This is not the first time Deutsche Bahn has faced disruptions; past incidents included acts of sabotage like cutting fiber optic cables, significantly hindering rail traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

