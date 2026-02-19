Left Menu

India-Switzerland Partnership: Boosting R&D and Biotech Ties

India seeks deeper collaboration in R&D and biotechnology with Switzerland to enhance economic relations. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal aims to attract Swiss investments in areas of technological strength. Discussions took place at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to explore opportunities under the TEPA agreement, fostering innovation and job creation.

India is pursuing stronger ties with Switzerland, focusing on research and development, biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and advanced therapeutics to bolster economic relations.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need for Swiss investments in technology-driven sectors where Switzerland thrives.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 provided a platform for discussions on the Technology and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), offering significant technology collaboration opportunities and promising to facilitate substantial investments into India and job creation.

