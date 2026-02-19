India-Switzerland Partnership: Boosting R&D and Biotech Ties

India is pursuing stronger ties with Switzerland, focusing on research and development, biotechnology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and advanced therapeutics to bolster economic relations.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need for Swiss investments in technology-driven sectors where Switzerland thrives.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 provided a platform for discussions on the Technology and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), offering significant technology collaboration opportunities and promising to facilitate substantial investments into India and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)