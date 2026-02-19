Hooda Criticizes US Trade Deal: An 'America Nirbhar Bharat'?

Senior Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda has expressed strong criticism towards the Narendra Modi government's new trade deal with the United States. According to Hooda, the agreement could pivot India towards dependency on America, jeopardizing the nation's stride towards self-reliance.

Addressing the press in Patna, Hooda condemned the deal, asserting that it might transform India into an 'America Nirbhar Bharat' rather than an 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. He accused the BJP government of being 'weak' and claimed the agreement undermines farmers' interests, endangers energy security, and threatens India's data economy.

Hooda pointed out specific repercussions, such as the waiver of import duty on US fruits affecting local cultivators. Additionally, he expressed concerns over obligatory US oil purchases without competitive pricing assurances and potential penalties if oil is sourced from Russia.

