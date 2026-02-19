Left Menu

'Yuva’: A Timeless Tale Returns to Cinemas

'Yuva,' a critically-acclaimed film by Mani Ratnam, returns to theaters with a re-release. Originally launched in 2004, the film explores love, youth, and rebellion. Featuring a star-studded cast, 'Yuva' is being revived by PVR INOX Ltd., aiming to introduce its powerful narrative to new audiences.

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam's acclaimed work, 'Yuva,' is making a comeback to the big screen as PVR INOX Ltd announces its re-release from February 20. This 2004 multi-narrative film delves into themes of love, youth, anger, rebellion, and class dynamics amid power struggles.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji. Vivek Oberoi, who had a pivotal role, expressed that 'Yuva' holds a special place in his career, influencing him personally and professionally. Esha Deol echoed this sentiment, recalling her experience as a 'special journey.'

Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX Ltd, highlighted the importance of reintroducing landmark films like 'Yuva' to celebrate cinematic legacy. Following this release, Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' and the classic 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' are set to grace the screens on February 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

