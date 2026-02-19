Left Menu

Blue Owl Capital's Bold Selloff Amid Software Stock Slump

Blue Owl Capital is selling $1.4 billion in assets to return capital to investors and reduce debt amidst a downturn in software stocks. The firm's shares have halved over the past year, mirroring a wider selloff in private equity firms. This move raises concerns reminiscent of the 2008 financial crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:30 IST
Blue Owl Capital's Bold Selloff Amid Software Stock Slump

Blue Owl Capital announced a $1.4 billion asset sale from three of its credit funds, aiming to return capital to investors and reduce debt. The firm also decided to halt redemptions permanently for one of its funds. This decision comes as software stocks continue to experience significant market pressure.

The company noted that the debt and asset sale cuts across 128 portfolio companies spanning 27 industries, with a notable concentration in the struggling software and services sector. Following the announcement, Blue Owl's stock dropped over 8%, while the broader selloff also impacted other private equity firms like Apollo Global Management, Ares, KKR & Co., and Carlyle Group.

The asset sale aims to demonstrate the robustness of Blue Owl's portfolio and the firm's strong standing amid the volatility driven by the sharp downturn in software stocks. Analyst reactions suggest that Blue Owl's valuation efforts have been validated, providing relief to investors and easing concerns about the company's strategy.

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya Assembly Session Could Be Adjourned to Honor MP Ricky Syngkon

Meghalaya Assembly Session Could Be Adjourned to Honor MP Ricky Syngkon

 India
2
Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
3
Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

 India
4
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits

Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite La...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026