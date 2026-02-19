Blue Owl Capital's Bold Selloff Amid Software Stock Slump

Blue Owl Capital announced a $1.4 billion asset sale from three of its credit funds, aiming to return capital to investors and reduce debt. The firm also decided to halt redemptions permanently for one of its funds. This decision comes as software stocks continue to experience significant market pressure.

The company noted that the debt and asset sale cuts across 128 portfolio companies spanning 27 industries, with a notable concentration in the struggling software and services sector. Following the announcement, Blue Owl's stock dropped over 8%, while the broader selloff also impacted other private equity firms like Apollo Global Management, Ares, KKR & Co., and Carlyle Group.

The asset sale aims to demonstrate the robustness of Blue Owl's portfolio and the firm's strong standing amid the volatility driven by the sharp downturn in software stocks. Analyst reactions suggest that Blue Owl's valuation efforts have been validated, providing relief to investors and easing concerns about the company's strategy.