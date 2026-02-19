Congress Fights US-India Trade Deal: Farmers at Risk

The Congress has initiated a campaign opposing the interim trade deal between India and the United States, accusing the Modi government of compromising national sovereignty and self-reliance. Senior leaders claim that the agreement threatens Indian farmers, opening the door for US products and placing local growers at a disadvantage.

In a series of press conferences across India, led by Congress figures including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and general secretary Sachin Pilot, the party articulated its concerns. Sukhu highlighted the impact on farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, while Pilot emphasized the broader risks to energy security and national interests.

The trade deal, signed under a framework agreement on February 6, has been criticized for allowing zero-duty imports of American farm goods, undermining domestic producers. Congress leaders argue that this move could lead to a dependency on the US, challenging India's self-reliance aspirations.

