Left Menu

Blue Owl Capital Faces Investor Anxiety Amid Asset Sale

Blue Owl Capital is selling $1.4 billion in assets from three credit funds to return capital to investors and reduce debt. This move follows a halted merger plan and has led to a significant selloff, raising concerns about broader market trends and systemic risks in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 23:20 IST
Blue Owl Capital Faces Investor Anxiety Amid Asset Sale

Blue Owl Capital announced the sale of $1.4 billion in assets across three of its credit funds, aiming to reimburse investors and alleviate debt amidst mounting pressure on direct lending and software stocks. This decision marks a reversal from a halted merger plan, which had temporarily paused redemptions.

The company's abrupt about-face regarding redemptions provoked a significant revolt among shareholders, resulting in a nearly 10% drop in Blue Owl's stock during intraday trading. The broader private equity sector experienced turbulence as well, with several major firms witnessing notable declines.

Economist Mohamed El-Erian deemed the developments reminiscent of the early stages of the 2008 financial crisis, raising systemic risk concerns. The sale spans over 128 portfolio companies, with a significant portion rooted in the struggling software sector, highlighting ongoing challenges due to substantial valuation losses.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

Escalating Tensions: US and Iran On Brink Of Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
2
Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

Delhi Grapples with Traffic Restrictions Amidst India AI Impact Summit

 India
3
Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite Lawsuits

Washington Supreme Court Landmark Ruling: Amazon Must Face Sodium Nitrite La...

 Global
4
Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

Biopharma Battle: BioNTech Sues Moderna Over COVID-19 Vaccine Patent

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026