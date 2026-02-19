India's Aviation Skills Soar: National Centre of Excellence to Launch in Kanpur

The Indian government has announced the establishment of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for skilling in aeronautics and defence, to be set up at the National Skill Training Institute in Kanpur. This collaboration with the French government aims to elevate India's aviation capabilities and is part of the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme.

Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, emphasized the role of the NCoE in creating a pipeline of globally competent aviation professionals and deepening India's strategic partnership with France. The centre will focus on advanced skill training in aeronautics, maintenance, repair and overhaul, airport operations, defence manufacturing, and allied sectors.

The collaboration includes co-designed curricula, training-of-trainers programmes, and exchange initiatives to align skills with global standards. This initiative also forms part of the larger India-France Strategic Partnership, supporting emerging opportunities in aeronautics and defence with a Rs 60,000 crore budget to modernize Industrial Training Institutes across the country.

