Spinny: Revolutionizing India's Used Car Market

Spinny, a frontrunner in India's used car sector, has secured the top position in the Fastest-Growing Companies 2026 ranking by TIME and Statista. This distinction underscores Spinny's significant contributions to formalizing the pre-owned car market through its comprehensive, structured model.

Over the past decade, Spinny has transformed the traditionally fragmented used car market in India, introducing standardized inspection protocols, thorough refurbishment processes, transparent pricing, and robust customer protection policies. These initiatives have set new benchmarks for trust and quality, offering a 200+ point inspection, a 5-day money-back guarantee, and a 3-year warranty.

Beyond individual transactions, Spinny has bolstered organized automotive retail by investing in physical experience centers and technology-driven inventory systems. With operations facilitating over 200,000 car transactions annually, Spinny continues to innovate and solidify a reliable ecosystem in the used car market.

(With inputs from agencies.)